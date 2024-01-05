Iowa State visits Moore and No. 11 Oklahoma

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma faces…

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma faces the Iowa State Cyclones after Jalon Moore scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 72-56 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Sooners are 9-0 in home games. Oklahoma averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Cyclones are 1-0 on the road. Iowa State averages 86.2 points while outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per game.

Oklahoma scores 82.5 points, 23.4 more per game than the 59.1 Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 8.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sooners. Otega Oweh is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.6 steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.