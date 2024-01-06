Iowa State visits Moore and No. 11 Oklahoma

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -3; over/under…

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -3; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma takes on the Iowa State Cyclones after Jalon Moore scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 72-56 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Sooners are 9-0 in home games. Oklahoma scores 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Cyclones are 1-0 on the road. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Iowa State has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 15.5 points and 2.2 steals for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Tamin Lipsey is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

