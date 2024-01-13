Iowa State takes on Oklahoma State, seeks 7th straight home win

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Cyclones are 10-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 4.3.

The Cowboys are 0-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

Iowa State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Lipsey is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Javon Small is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

