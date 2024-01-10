Iowa State rallies from 13-point deficit, pulls away in 4th to beat No. 24 West Virginia women 74-64

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan scored 10 of her 13 points in the decisive fourth quarter, Audi Crooks had…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan scored 10 of her 13 points in the decisive fourth quarter, Audi Crooks had a double-double and Iowa State rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 74-64 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.

Five players each made a field goal in the third quarter to pull the Cyclones to 54-47 entering the fourth. Ryan scored four points, and Hannah Belanger and Addy Brown each hit a 3-pointer during a 17-8 run to give Iowa State its first lead of the game, 64-62, with about four minutes left. Crooks capped the surge converting a three-point play.

West Virginia then shot 1 of 6 from the floor as Iowa State pulled away, outscoring the Mountaineers 27-9 in the final period. Ryan was 3-of-3 shooting and made all four of her free throws.

Crooks finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa State (11-4, 4-0 Big 12 Conference). Ryan was 4-of-5 shooting and 5 of 5 from the line to go with seven rebounds. Brown chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Jordan Harrison scored 17 points and Kylee Blacksten added 16 for West Virginia (13-2, 2-2). Blacksten scored eight points in the second quarter as the Mountaineers outscored Iowa State 23-12 to take a 44-31 lead into the break.

It was the second straight loss for the Mountaineers, who lost to 10th-ranked Texas 70-49 at home where they shot 16 of 60 (27%) from the floor and were held to their lowest scoring output of the season.

West Virginia plays at UCF on Saturday.

Iowa State hosts fourth-ranked Baylor on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.