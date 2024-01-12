Iowa State puts home win streak on the line against Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cyclones play Oklahoma State.

The Cyclones are 10-0 on their home court. Iowa State has a 10-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cowboys are 0-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Iowa State gives up.

The Cyclones and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Javon Small is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

