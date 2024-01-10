Iowa State knocks off Houston, nation’s last undefeated team, 57-53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 14 points, freshman Milan Momcilovic made a baseline jumper with 30.2 seconds left…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 14 points, freshman Milan Momcilovic made a baseline jumper with 30.2 seconds left and Iowa State beat No. 2 Houston 57-53 on Tuesday night to knock off the nation’s final unbeaten team.

Iowa State forward Hason Ward made two free throws with 1:20 remaining, but he was whistled for a lane violation on the second free throw to keep the lead at 53-51.

Houston’s Jamal Shead split a double team and made a jumper with 55.9 seconds left to tie it at 53-all.

After an Iowa State timeout, Momcilovic spun away from a double team and sank a jumper from a difficult angle for a 55-53 lead. He then hit a pair of free throws.

Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points for Houston.

Iowa State (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) secured its seventh win against a top-10 opponent in the last two seasons — most in Division I. Houston (14-1, 1-1) had a 12-game road winning streak snapped.

NEBRASKA 88, No. 1 PURDUE 72

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points to lead Nebraska, which opened an 11-point halftime lead then held off two second-half surges to upset No. 1 Purdue.

Nebraska (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) last defeated a No. 1 team 41 years ago, when it beat Missouri 67-51. The Huskers last win over a No. 1 in Lincoln was a 74-73 victory over Michigan in 1962.

Nebraska built its halftime lead by holding Purdue scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half, scoring 13 unanswered in a run that began with two 3-pointers by Tominaga and ended with seven straight from Sam Hoiberg.

Reink Mast had 18 points for Nebraska, Wilcher scored 16 and Juwan Gray finished with 12.

Mason Gillis led Purdue (14-2, 3-2) with 16 points, Zach Edey had 15 points, and Fletcher Loyer had 13.

No. 6 KENTUCKY 90, MISSOURI 77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rob Dillingham scored 23 points off the bench, Tre Mitchell had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Kentucky beat Missouri for its sixth consecutive victory.

Noah Carter had 20 points, Sean East II added 19 and Tamar Bates scored 18 for the Tigers, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led for all but a minute and stayed safely ahead thanks to key baskets that provided breathing room every time the Tigers crept within several possessions after halftime.

Missouri (8-7, 0-2) got within seven three times with less than 10 minutes remaining, but Antonio Reeves answered with a jumper and thunderous dunk before Aaron Bradshaw threw down another.

No. 11 DUKE 75, PITTSBURGH 53

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 26 points on 11 of 12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds as Duke raced to a massive first-half lead and cruised past Pittsburgh for its seventh straight victory.

The Blue Devils (12-3, 3-1 ACC) made quick work of the Panthers (10-6, 1-3), overwhelming Pitt during the opening 20 minutes under a barrage of 3-pointers — including three from Filipowski — while building a 25-point lead that Pitt never came close to threatening.

Jared McCain added 12 points for Duke and Caleb Roach had eight points and seven assists for the Blue Devils.

Zack Austin led Pitt with 11 points.

No. 15 BAYLOR 81, No. 18 BYU 72

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges scored 17 of his 25 points after halftime as Baylor rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat BYU.

Ja’Kobe Walter added 16 points for the Bears and Langston Love had 15, including a couple of second-half 3-pointers and two free throws with 54 seconds left after BYU coach Mark Pope was called for a technical foul.

Baylor (13-2, 2-0 Big 12) won its first conference game in the new Foster Pavilion, a week after christening the building with a 98-79 victory over Cornell.

Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell each had 15 points for BYU (12-3, 0-2). Dallin Hall scored 13.

No. 16 AUBURN 66, TEXAS A&M 55

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 22 points and Auburn didn’t give up a field goal in the final nine minutes to defeat Texas A&M.

Williams’ 3-pointer from the top of the key beat the shot-clock with 52 seconds left and sealed an eighth straight win for the Tigers (13-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

Texas A&M (9-6, 0-2) missed its last 10 shots and didn’t have a field goal after the 9:15 mark.

Williams shot 8 of 10 and had eight rebounds and three assists for Auburn. KD Johnson added 14 points off the bench.

Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 17 points and Tyrece Radford scored 14. Leading scorer Wade Taylor IV had a season-low eight points.

BOISE STATE 65, No. 17 COLORADO STATE 58

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — O’Mar Stanley scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tyson Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo added 13 points each to lead Boise State to a win over Colorado State.

The Broncos (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), who shot 39% from the field, built a 13-point lead with 5:56 left to play and survived a late rally by Colorado State. Boise State hit 17 of 23 free throws for the game.

Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points to lead the Colorado State, while Nique Clifford added 12 points and eight rebounds. Colorado State (13-3, 1-2) shot 47%.

No. 19 SAN DIEGO STATE 81, SAN JOSE STATE 78

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and San Diego State held off San Jose State for its seventh straight win.

LeDee, the Mountain West’s leading scorer at 21.4 points per game, has scored at least 20 in four straight games.

Lamont Butler added 16 points and Micah Parrish had 13 for the Aztecs (14-2, 3-0 Mountain West).

Jay Pal scored 10 points and blocked a potential tying layup with three seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Alvaro Cardenas led the Spartans (7-9, 0-3) with 21 points and six assists.

No. 20 UTAH STATE 83, WYOMING 59

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor scored 20 points, Darius Brown II added 13 points and a season-high tying 11 assists and Utah State beat Wyoming to stretch the nation’s longest active win streak to 14 games.

Osobor, who made 9 of 11 from the field — including five dunks — and Brown, the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, transferred to Utah State from Montana State with coach Danny Sprinkle who left the Bobcats last April to take over the Aggies.

Utah State (15-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) is off to its best start under a first-year coach.

Mason Walters scored 17 and Akuel Kot added 14 for Wyoming (8-8, 1-2).

No. 22 CREIGHTON 84, DePAUL 58

CHICAGO (AP) — Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Kalkbrenner each scored 20 points, and Creighton pounded DePaul for its third consecutive win.

Trey Alexander added 17 points for the Bluejays (12-4, 3-2 Big East), who appear to be back on track after a tough stretch of three losses in four games. Scheierman went 6 for 9 from 3-point range and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kalkbrenner finished with nine boards and four blocked shots.

DePaul (3-12, 0-4) lost for the fifth time in six games. Da’Sean Nelson and Jaden Henley each scored 12 points for the Blue Demons.

No. 25 TEXAS 74, CINCINNATI 73

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dylan Disu scored a career-high 33 points and Max Abmas hit a go-ahead jumper with eight seconds remaining to help Texas beat Cincinnati.

Abmas scored 15 points for the Longhorns (12-3, 1-1 Big 12), who were coming off a 78-67 loss at home to Texas Tech.

Simas Lukosius scored 19 points and Viktor Lakhin had 17 points for the Bearcats, who were bidding to start 2-0 in their inaugural Big 12 season after a 71-60 upset win at No. 12 BYU.

The Bearcats (12-3, 1-1) shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half to keep the score close.

