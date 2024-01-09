Iowa State hosts Cryer and No. 2 Houston

Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston visits the Iowa State Cyclones after LJ Cryer scored 20 points in Houston’s 89-55 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cyclones are 9-0 on their home court. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 84.6 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Cougars are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Houston averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 27.1 points per game.

Iowa State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.6 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Houston averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Iowa State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Tamin Lipsey is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, six assists and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

Cryer is averaging 17.1 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

