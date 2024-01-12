Iowa rides three double-doubles, races past Nebraska in second half, 94-76

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Owen Freeman put up 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, one of three Hawkeyes to…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Owen Freeman put up 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, one of three Hawkeyes to post a double-double, as Iowa used a big second-half surge to beat Nebraska 94-76 on Friday night.

The victory is the fifth for Iowa in its last six games, with only a loss to No. 21 Wisconsin to mar the streak.

Nebraska, coming off an 88-72 win over No. 1 Purdue on Tuesday, took a 50-49 lead three minutes into the second half on a Keisei Tomnaga layup, but Iowa went on an 18-4 run to take control, building as much as a 21-point lead down the stretch.

The Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) shot 35 of 67 (52.2%) from the floor and knocked down 15 of 35 3-point attempts (42.9%).

Six Iowa scorers reached double figures and three posted a double-double. Payton Sandfort hit 5 of 12 from beyond the arc, scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tony Perkins dished out 15 assists to go with his 11 points. Josh Dix came off the Hawkeyes’ bench to score 16 points and Patrick McCaffery and Ben Krikke each added 12 points.

Nebraska (shot 30 of 63 (47.6%) from the field but was just 4 of 26 from the 3-point line.

Rienk Mast and Josiah Allick each scored 14 points to lead the Cornhuskers. Tominaga scored 13 points and Eli Rice added 11.

Iowa plays at Minnesota Monday. Nebraska plays at Rutgers Wednesday.

