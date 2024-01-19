Iowa hosts No. 2 Purdue following Edey’s 33-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue plays the Iowa Hawkeyes after Zach Edey scored 33 points in Purdue’s 87-66 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes are 8-1 in home games. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sandfort averaging 5.5.

The Boilermakers are 5-2 in conference play. Purdue has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 7.6 more points per game (85.1) than Iowa gives up (77.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is averaging 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Edey is scoring 22.9 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

