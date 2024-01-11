Iowa hosts Nebraska following Sandfort’s 24-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Payton Sandfort scored 24 points in Iowa’s 86-77 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes have gone 7-1 in home games. Iowa is fourth in the Big Ten with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sandfort averaging 5.3.

The Cornhuskers are 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 6.2.

Iowa makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Nebraska averages 78.4 points per game, 0.8 more than the 77.6 Iowa allows.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Mast is averaging 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.