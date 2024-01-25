Iona plays Siena following Tretout’s 30-point game

Iona Gaels (8-10, 3-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-15, 2-5 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (8-10, 3-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-15, 2-5 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Siena Saints after Idan Tretout scored 30 points in Iona’s 91-87 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints have gone 2-5 at home. Siena is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Gaels are 3-4 in MAAC play. Iona ranks third in the MAAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Joel Brown averaging 3.3.

Siena’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iona allows. Iona’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Saints and Gaels square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is averaging 9.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Tretout is averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

