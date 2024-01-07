Iona hosts Niagara after Obioha’s 21-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-8, 1-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-8, 1-2 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-8, 1-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-8, 1-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -9.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Iona Gaels after Harlan Obioha scored 21 points in Niagara’s 81-67 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels are 3-2 on their home court. Iona has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

Iona averages 70.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 74.5 Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 9.9 points.

Luke Bumbalough is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 10 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

