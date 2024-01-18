Iona hosts Canisius after Gordon’s 26-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-9, 2-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-9, 2-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-9, 2-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-9, 2-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Greg Gordon scored 26 points in Iona’s 87-70 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels have gone 4-3 at home. Iona ranks third in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Golden Griffins are 2-4 in MAAC play. Canisius is third in the MAAC with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 10.0.

Iona is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 74.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the 71.0 Iona allows to opponents.

The Gaels and Golden Griffins square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Gordon is averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Tre Dinkins averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

