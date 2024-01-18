Indiana visits No. 11 Wisconsin after Storr’s 23-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin hosts the Indiana Hoosiers after AJ Storr scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 87-83 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Badgers have gone 9-1 at home. Wisconsin averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 4-3 in Big Ten play. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kel’el Ware averaging 7.5.

Wisconsin makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Indiana has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Hoosiers match up Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Storr is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Malik Reneau is averaging 15.8 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

