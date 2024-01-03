Indiana visits Nebraska after Reneau’s 34-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Malik Reneau scored 34 points in Indiana’s 100-87 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Cornhuskers are 9-1 in home games. Nebraska ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Hoosiers are 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Nebraska makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Indiana averages 10.8 more points per game (76.3) than Nebraska allows to opponents (65.5).

The Cornhuskers and Hoosiers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Reneau is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hoosiers. Kel’el Ware is averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.