Indiana State takes on Drake following Kent’s 24-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (13-2, 4-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (13-2, 4-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on the Drake Bulldogs after Jayson Kent scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 77-66 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. Drake averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Sycamores are 4-0 against MVC opponents. Indiana State ranks seventh in the MVC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Kent averaging 6.7.

Drake makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Indiana State averages 18.0 more points per game (86.5) than Drake gives up (68.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Drake.

Robbie Avila is averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Sycamores. Isaiah Swope is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

