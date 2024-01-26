Indiana State takes on Bradley following Swope’s 30-point game

Bradley Braves (15-5, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (17-3, 8-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves (15-5, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (17-3, 8-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces the Bradley Braves after Isaiah Swope scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 89-83 win over the UIC Flames.

The Sycamores have gone 8-0 at home. Indiana State is second in the MVC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Robbie Avila averaging 6.1.

The Braves are 7-2 against conference opponents. Bradley has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Indiana State averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Avila is shooting 55.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Connor Hickman is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

