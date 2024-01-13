Indiana State takes home win streak into matchup with Belmont

Belmont Bruins (11-5, 4-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-3, 4-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Belmont Bruins (11-5, 4-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-3, 4-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -11.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Sycamores face Belmont.

The Sycamores are 6-0 on their home court. Indiana State ranks third in the MVC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Jayson Kent averaging 8.3.

The Bruins are 4-1 in MVC play. Belmont ranks third in the MVC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Indiana State makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Belmont averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Bruins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 16.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bruins. Malik Dia is averaging 19.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

