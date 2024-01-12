Indiana State faces Belmont, aims for 9th straight home win

Belmont Bruins (11-5, 4-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-3, 4-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (11-5, 4-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-3, 4-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Sycamores take on Belmont.

The Sycamores have gone 6-0 in home games. Indiana State scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Bruins have gone 4-1 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana State makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Belmont averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Indiana State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Sycamores.

Cade Tyson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

