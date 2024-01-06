Indiana hosts Thornton and Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces the Indiana Hoosiers after Bruce Thornton scored 24 points in Ohio State’s 76-72 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-1 at home. Indiana is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 6.4.

Indiana’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Jamison Battle is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

