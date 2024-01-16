Indiana hosts No. 2 Purdue following Edey’s 30-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -10; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue visits the Indiana Hoosiers after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue’s 95-78 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-1 in home games. Indiana scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 4-2 in conference games. Purdue ranks eighth in college basketball with 19.1 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 6.9.

Indiana makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Purdue averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Galloway is averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Edey is averaging 22.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

