Incarnate Word plays Texas A&M-CC after Morgan’s 24-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Josh Morgan scored 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 83-74 win over the Our Lady of the Lake Saints.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 in home games. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Sky Wicks leads the Cardinals with 6.5 boards.

The Islanders have gone 2-4 away from home. Texas A&M-CC averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Incarnate Word averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 76.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 77.6 Incarnate Word allows to opponents.

The Cardinals and Islanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Davis is averaging 5.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Wicks is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Garry Clark is averaging 10.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Islanders. Dian Wright-Forde is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.