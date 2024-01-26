Incarnate Word hosts Houston Christian following Anderson’s 21-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 3-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-13, 0-5 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 3-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-13, 0-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the Houston Christian Huskies after Alex Anderson scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals have gone 3-4 in home games. Incarnate Word is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 3-3 in conference games. Houston Christian is eighth in the Southland scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Incarnate Word is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 71.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.6 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Sky Wicks is shooting 34.2% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Jay Alvarez is averaging 16.6 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.