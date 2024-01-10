Illinois State visits Belmont after Dia’s 32-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-5, 3-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (10-5, 3-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Malik Dia scored 32 points in Belmont’s 87-65 win over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Bruins are 6-0 on their home court. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dia averaging 4.3.

The Redbirds are 2-2 against conference opponents. Illinois State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Belmont scores 80.3 points, 11.0 more per game than the 69.3 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Redbirds match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Myles Foster is averaging 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

