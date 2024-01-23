Illinois State hosts Tyson and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (11-8, 4-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-10, 3-5 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (11-8, 4-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-10, 3-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Illinois State Redbirds after Cade Tyson scored 23 points in Belmont’s 95-72 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Redbirds have gone 6-4 at home. Illinois State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bruins are 4-4 against MVC opponents. Belmont is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Illinois State averages 66.4 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 78.9 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redbirds. Myles Foster is averaging 11.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Malik Dia is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyson is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

