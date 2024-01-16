Illinois State hosts Drake following DeVries’ 34-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (14-3, 5-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-9, 2-4 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (14-3, 5-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-9, 2-4 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Illinois State Redbirds after Tucker DeVries scored 34 points in Drake’s 76-58 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Redbirds have gone 6-3 in home games. Illinois State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 8.6.

Illinois State scores 66.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 68.5 Drake allows. Drake averages 10.3 more points per game (78.9) than Illinois State allows to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Darius Burford is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

DeVries is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.