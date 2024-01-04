Ike leads No. 24 Gonzaga against Pepperdine after 20-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-8) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5; over/under is…

Pepperdine Waves (7-8) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Gonzaga hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 84-74 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Anton Watson averaging 5.5.

The Waves are 0-3 on the road. Pepperdine has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

Gonzaga makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (46.6%). Pepperdine averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Waves square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Ike is averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Michael Ajayi is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.