Ike leads Gonzaga against San Diego after 24-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-9, 0-4 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-9, 0-4 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits the San Diego Toreros after Graham Ike scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 86-61 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 9-4 on their home court. San Diego is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 11-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Diego makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Gonzaga averages 9.4 more points per game (84.4) than San Diego gives up to opponents (75.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 13.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Ike is averaging 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anton Watson is averaging 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.