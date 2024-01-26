Ike leads Gonzaga against Pacific after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-15, 0-6 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-15, 0-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays the Pacific Tigers after Graham Ike scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 77-72 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 5-6 in home games. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding with 27.6 rebounds. Cam Denson paces the Tigers with 4.8 boards.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Pacific scores 65.0 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 68.2 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Judson Martindale is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Nolan Hickman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Ike is averaging 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

