Ike and Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-11, 3-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-5, 6-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on the Loyola Marymount Lions after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 82-73 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Gonzaga averages 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Lions are 3-4 in conference games. Loyola Marymount is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Gonzaga averages 85.0 points, 15.5 more per game than the 69.5 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 5.1 more points per game (73.6) than Gonzaga gives up (68.5).

The Bulldogs and Lions face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Ike is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Dominick Harris is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

