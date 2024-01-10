Ighodaro and No. 11 Marquette host Butler

Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -12; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Oso Ighodaro scored 22 points in Marquette’s 78-75 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Golden Eagles are 8-0 in home games. Marquette averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-3 against Big East opponents. Butler is second in the Big East scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Marquette’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Pierre Brooks is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.5 points. DJ Davis is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.