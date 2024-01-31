Idaho takes on Montana on 7-game losing streak

Idaho Vandals (7-13, 1-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-7, 5-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho Vandals (7-13, 1-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-7, 5-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho is looking to stop its seven-game losing streak with a win against Montana.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 on their home court. Montana is third in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Vandals are 1-6 in Big Sky play. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Montana makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Idaho has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The Grizzlies and Vandals match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Whitney is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Montana.

Julius Mims is averaging 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Vandals. Quinn Denker is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Vandals: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.