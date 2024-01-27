Idaho State visits Weber State following Jones’ 30-point game

Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 2-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 2-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Idaho State Bengals after Dillon Jones scored 30 points in Weber State’s 77-62 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 at home. Weber State is seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Jones leads the Wildcats with 9.7 boards.

The Bengals are 2-5 in conference games. Idaho State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Kiree Huie averaging 8.8.

Weber State averages 75.8 points, 6.8 more per game than the 69.0 Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Weber State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points. Jones is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Brayden Parker is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

