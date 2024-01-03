Idaho State visits Denver after Bruner’s 32-point game

Idaho State Bengals (4-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Denver Pioneers (9-6, 1-1 Summit League) Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Idaho State Bengals (4-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Denver Pioneers (9-6, 1-1 Summit League)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Idaho State Bengals after Tommy Bruner scored 32 points in Denver’s 89-86 overtime loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers have gone 5-1 at home. Denver has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bengals are 1-6 in road games. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Denver averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 68.1 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 77.6 Denver gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 24.7 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Touko Tainamo is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

Miguel Tomley averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

