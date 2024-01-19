Idaho State hosts Eastern Washington following Coward’s 24-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-7, 4-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-11, 2-3 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-7, 4-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-11, 2-3 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Idaho State Bengals after Cedric Coward scored 24 points in Eastern Washington’s 80-78 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 5-2 at home. Idaho State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks fourth in the Big Sky scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by LeJuan Watts averaging 6.7.

Idaho State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Idaho State allows.

The Bengals and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiree Huie is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Coward is shooting 54.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Eagles. Dane Erikstrup is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

