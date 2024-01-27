Idaho hosts Rillie and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-12, 1-5 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-12, 1-5 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Idaho Vandals after Jaron Rillie scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-74 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 5-6 in home games. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 2.1.

The Bears are 4-2 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Idaho’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 10.2 more points per game (81.1) than Idaho gives up (70.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Mims is averaging 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Rillie is averaging 11.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Bears. Saint Thomas is averaging 22.4 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.