Idaho hosts Northern Arizona after McLaughlin’s 31-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-10, 2-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-11, 1-4 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces the Idaho Vandals after Trenton McLaughlin scored 31 points in Northern Arizona’s 70-61 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals are 5-5 in home games. Idaho gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 2-3 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 13.3 assists per game led by Liam Lloyd averaging 3.4.

Idaho averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 65.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 70.7 Idaho allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 12.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Lloyd is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. McLaughlin is averaging 15.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

