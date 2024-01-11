Live Radio
Hurley scores 14, Vermont downs UMBC 77-72

The Associated Press

January 11, 2024, 10:18 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 14 points helped Vermont defeat UMBC 77-72 on Thursday night.

Hurley shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Catamounts (12-5, 2-0 America East Conference). Matt Veretto added 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Ileri Ayo-Faleye was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Retrievers (5-12, 0-2) were led by Marcus Banks, who recorded 20 points and eight rebounds. Dion Brown added 15 points and nine rebounds for UMBC. In addition, Max Lorca-Lloyd had 10 points and three blocks. The loss was the Retrievers’ seventh straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

