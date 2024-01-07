Hupstead, Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks to visit Winston, Coppin State Eagles

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Winston and the Coppin State Eagles host Troy Hupstead and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles are 1-2 on their home court. Coppin State averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks are 1-0 in conference matchups. Maryland-Eastern Shore is third in the MEAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Hupstead averaging 3.2.

Coppin State scores 54.3 points per game, 20.4 fewer points than the 74.7 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Coppin State has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

The Eagles and Hawks face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Spurlock is averaging nine points for the Eagles. Winston is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Hupstead is scoring 12.1 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

