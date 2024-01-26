Hunter’s 17 lead Ohio past Kent State 71-64

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 17 points as Ohio beat Kent State 71-64 on Friday night. Hunter also…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 17 points as Ohio beat Kent State 71-64 on Friday night.

Hunter also had five rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (10-10, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Shereef Mitchell scored 16 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five assists and four steals. Ajay Sheldon finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Tyem Freeman led the way for the Golden Flashes (10-10, 3-5) with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Kent State also got 13 points and six rebounds from Chris Payton. VonCameron Davis also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

