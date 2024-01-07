Hunter Dickinson lifts No. 2 Kansas over TCU 83-81 with late layup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored with 3.4 seconds left to lift No. 2 Kansas past TCU 83-81 on…

Dickinson, who led Kansas with 30 points, hit a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul on TCU’s Ernest Udeh Jr. with less than a minute remaining to tie the game. Dickinson then followed Dajuan Harris Jr.’s miss in the final seconds.

Kansas (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) also got 18 points from KJ Adams Jr. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and Harris scored 10.

TCU (11-3, 0-1) was led by Trevian Tennyson with 24 points. He was joined in double figures by Emanuel Miller with 20 points and Micah Peavy and Jameer Nelson Jr. with 10 points each.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 89, WEST VIRGINIA 55

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 20 points, Damian Dunn added 14 points and Houston improved to 14-0 with a win over West Virginia in the Cougars’ inaugural Big 12 contest.

Cryer scored 16 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Cryer has scored at least 20 points in five games this season.

Ja’Vier Francis had 13 points and five rebounds, and Jamal Shead had eight points and 11 assists for Houston, which shot 53% overall, including 9 of 18 on 3-pointers.

Patrick Suemnick had 12 points and five rebounds and Noah Farrakhan added nine points for West Virginia (5-9, 0-1 Big 12). The Mountaineers shot 32% and were 4 of 23 on 3-pointers.

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 90, NO. 22 MISSISSIPPI 64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds to lead Tennessee to victory over Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Zakai Zeigler contributed 17 points and 10 assists for the Volunteers (11-3, 1-0 Southeastern Conference). Santiago Vescovi added 11 points and Jahmai Mashack scored 10 as Tennessee won for the seventh straight time.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 22 points as Mississippi (13-1, 0-1) had its season-long winning streak snapped. Jaylen Murray added 11 points for the Rebels.

NO. 6 KENTUCKY 87, FLORIDA 85

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Bradshaw hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 to play — just the third of the season for the 7-foot-1 freshman — and Kentucky rallied to beat Florida in the first Southeastern Conference opener between the rivals in 26 years.

Bradshaw finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (11-2), who won their fifth in a row and ninth in 10 games.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 19 points, and D.J. Wagner added 14. Reed Sheppard also scored 14, including six consecutive free throws to close it out.

Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton led the Gators (10-4) with 23 points apiece. Riley Kugel added 15 off the bench.

SETON HALL 78, NO. 7 MARQUETTE 75

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes had 23 points and Kadary Richmond scored 21 to lead Seton Hall over Marquette for the Pirates’ third win this season over ranked teams.

Seton Hall (10-5, 3-1 Big East) held off a late scare from a well-rested Marquette, which hadn’t played since Dec. 30.

Oso Ighodaro led Marquette (11-4, 2-2) with 22 points. David Joplin scored 15 points.

Dre Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates, who never trailed in the second half.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 65, NO. 16 CLEMSON 55

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — RJ Davis had 14 points while Armando Bacot had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead North Carolina over Clemson.

Davis came in as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading scorer at 21.2 points a game. And while he struggled to find his shot against the Tigers (11-3, 1-2), the senior stepped up in time for the Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0).

Bacot posted his 54th career double-double and helped hold Tigers top scorer PJ Hall to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

Chase Hunter had 17 points to lead the Tigers. Ian Schieffelin added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 10 ARIZONA 92, UTAH 73

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 15 of his 23 points during a decisive second-half stretch, Keshad Johnson added 20 points and Arizona ran away from Utah for a win.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) shot well in the first half, but were careless with the ball. Arizona took control early in the second half with a massive run.

Love triggered the Wildcats’ second-half dominance, scoring 15 points in the opening 11 minutes as the Wildcats stretched the lead to 17.

Gabe Madsen had 18 points for Utah (11-2, 2-2), which shot 3 of 17 from 3 in the second half.

NO. 11 OKLAHOMA 71, IOWA STATE 63

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 15 points and five assists, and Oklahoma defeated Iowa State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Milos Uzan scored 12 points, Le’Tre Darthard scored 11 and Sam Godwin added 10 points and six rebounds for the Sooners (13-1).

Hason Ward, Milan Momcilovic and Robert Jones each scored 12 points for Iowa State (11-3). The Sooners held Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State’s scoring leader for the season, to four points on 1-for-10 shooting.

CINCINNATI 71, NO. 12 BYU 60

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored 17 points and Aziz Bandaogo had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cincinnati over BYU in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Jizzle James also added 12 for the Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12), who won their fourth consecutive game after rallying from a halftime deficit for the second straight game.

Trevin Knell scored a career-high 27 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers to lead BYU. Dallin Hall added 10 points but no other player scored in double figures for the Cougars (12-2, 0-1), who lost at home for the first time this season.

UTAH STATE 77, NO. 13 COLORADO STATE 72

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds and Mason Falslev added 18 points to lift Utah State over Colorado State for its 13th straight win.

Utah State (14-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) last won against a ranked team on March 7, 2020, defeating fifth-ranked San Diego State 59-56.

Isaiah Stevens led the Rams (13-2, 1-1) with 21 points and eight assists, Nique Clifford had 18 points and Patrick Cartier scored 15 points.

NO. 14 DUKE 67, NOTRE DAME 59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, and Duke pulled away from Notre Dame for a victory.

The 6-foot-9 Mitchell also grabbed 14 rebounds, continuing his midseason surge.

Duke (11-3, 2-1 ACC) earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jeremy Roach went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line and scored 18 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain finished with 11 points.

Freshman guard Markus Burton led Notre Dame (6-9, 1-3) with 18 points. Braeden Shrewsberry made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

CHARLOTTE 70, NO. 17 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left as Charlotte defeated Florida Atlantic for its first home win against an AP Top 25 opponent in 14 years.

Patterson scored 16 points and Igor Milicic Jr. added 13 for the 49ers (7-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), who squandered a 17-point second half lead before surging ahead late.

Patterson was fouled on a step-back jumper and made both shots to put Charlotte ahead for good. After a full-court pass, Nick Boyd’s 3-point attempt from the corner barely rimmed out as time expired.

Johnell Davis had 20 points and Nick Boyd had 19 for Florida Atlantic (11-4, 1-1), which had its second loss in the last three games.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 75, OKLAHOMA STATE 70, OT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — RayJ Dennis scored 18 points and Langston Love added 17 as Baylor ended Oklahoma State’s five-game winning streak with an overtime win in the Big 12 conference opener for both teams.

Yves Missi had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (12-2), who shot 42.5 % for the game and outscored the Cowboys 15-10 in the extra period.

Baylor has won 15 of its last 18 games against Oklahoma State (8-6), including nine straight in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Brandon Garrison scored 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting, Javon Small added 17 points and Thompson had 15 points for Oklahoma State.

SOUTHERN MISS 81, NO. 19 JAMES MADISON 71

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Victor Hart scored 16 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and nine assists, helping Southern Miss beat James Madison.

Austin Crowley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt), who earned their second straight win. Cobie Montgomery scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and 16 rebounds for James Madison (14-1, 2-1). Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 15 points, and Noah Freidel had 13.

TEXAS TECH 78, NO. 20 TEXAS 67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs scored 21 points to lead the Red Raiders to a Big 12-opening win over Texas, a day after he was named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault of a minor.

Isaacs was booed by Texas fans whenever he touched the ball, and at one point put his fingers to his lips after a 3-pointer to tell them to be quiet.

Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0) led 69-63 before Isaacs made a driving layup. Chance McMillian dunked to stretch the lead to 10 as the Red Raiders began to pull away.

Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points to lead Texas (11-3, 0-1).

NO. 21 WISCONSIN 88, NEBRASKA 72

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points to lead five Wisconsin players in double figures and the Badgers beat Nebraska to snap the Cornhuskers’ five-game winning streak.

Wisconsin (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) has won four straight and 10 of 11.

Chucky Hepburn had 13 points, Connor Essegian scored 12 and AJ Storr and John Blackwell scored 10 each as the Badgers never trailed.

Keisei Tominaga had 17 points, Rienk Mast scored 16 and Brice Williams scored 10 for Nebraska (12-3, 2-2).

CREIGHTON 69, NO. 23 PROVIDENCE 60

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help Creighton beat Providence after nearly blowing an 18-point lead in the second half.

Creighton (11-4, 2-2 Big East) led 48-30 before the Friars used a 25-8 run to get within 56-55 on Devin Carter’s 3-pointer.

Carter led all players with 25 points and added 10 rebounds.

Providence (11-4, 2-2) was playing its first full game without forward Bryce Hopkins, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury in the loss to Seton Hall. Hopkins had joined the Friars this season after transferring from Kentucky.

NO. 24 GONZAGA 101, SAN DIEGO 74

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Ben Gregg had a career-high 22 points, Graham Ike scored 15 of his 19 points during a big first half, and Gonzaga beat San Diego.

Ike and Nolan Hickman sparked a 55-point first half from the Zags (11-4, 2-0 WCC) and the contributions from Gregg allowed most of Gonzaga’s starters to call it an early night against the short-handed Toreros.

Ike was 8 of 12 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and played just 21 minutes. Hickman also scored 15 points in the first half and finished with 17, including three 3-pointers. Ryan Nembhard added 18 points and the Zags shot 43.5% on 3-pointers.

Deuce Turner led San Diego (10-7, 0-2) with 24 points, but the Toreros dressed just 10 players. Kevin Patton Jr. added 16 points and Steven Jamerson II had 13 points and nine rebounds for San Diego.

NO. 25 AUBURN 83, ARKANSAS 51

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chad Baker-Mazara scored 16 points to lead four Auburn players in double figures and the Tigers rolled over Arkansas in the SEC opener for both teams.

Johni Broome, a preseason All-SEC forward, scored all of his 14 points in the second half. Jaylin Williams and Tre Donaldson added another 11 apiece for the Tigers (12-2, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Arkansas’ loss is the worst in the history of Bud Walton Arena, a building opened in 1993.

Keyon Menifield led Arkansas (9-5, 0-1) with 14 points, but went of 5 of 15 from the floor. Trevon Brazile and Tramon Mark joined Menifield in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. No one else on the Razorbacks roster made more than two field goals.

