Hunter and the Miami (OH) RedHawks host conference foe Akron

Akron Zips (15-4, 7-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-10, 3-4 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Akron in a matchup of MAC teams.

The RedHawks are 6-3 in home games. Miami (OH) is ninth in the MAC scoring 74.1 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Zips are 7-0 against conference opponents. Akron is sixth in the MAC scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Miami (OH) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 4.1 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

