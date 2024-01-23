Hunter and Texas host No. 11 Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Longhorns (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners after Tyrese Hunter scored 21 points in Texas’ 75-73 win over the Baylor Bears.

The Sooners have gone 11-0 in home games. Oklahoma scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Oklahoma scores 79.3 points, 11.9 more per game than the 67.4 Texas allows. Texas averages 12.1 more points per game (77.2) than Oklahoma allows (65.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Max Abmas is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.