Huibregste leads Wright State against IUPUI

Wright State Raiders (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wright State Raiders (11-10, 6-4 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -15; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Alex Huibregste scored 32 points in Wright State’s 107-99 overtime victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Jaguars have gone 4-7 at home. IUPUI is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 6-4 in Horizon League play. Wright State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

IUPUI scores 66.0 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 81.3 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 8.6 more points per game (86.3) than IUPUI allows (77.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc. Jlynn Counter is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

Trey Calvin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Tanner Holden is shooting 59.1% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 90.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.