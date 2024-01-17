Hughes and Evansville host Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (5-12, 1-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-7, 1-5 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (5-12, 1-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-7, 1-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on the Valparaiso Beacons after Joshua Hughes scored 22 points in Evansville’s 74-64 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Purple Aces are 6-2 on their home court. Evansville ranks third in the MVC in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Yacine Toumi paces the Purple Aces with 6.8 boards.

The Beacons are 1-5 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Evansville is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumi is scoring 10.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Isaiah Stafford is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Beacons: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.