Huffman leads Davidson against VCU after 23-point showing

VCU Rams (12-7, 4-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-7, 2-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the VCU Rams after Grant Huffman scored 23 points in Davidson’s 84-61 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Wildcats are 7-3 on their home court. Davidson has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 4-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Davidson makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). VCU averages 6.2 more points per game (73.8) than Davidson gives up to opponents (67.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

