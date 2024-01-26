Huffman leads Davidson against VCU after 23-point performance

VCU Rams (12-7, 4-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-7, 2-4 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (12-7, 4-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-7, 2-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the VCU Rams after Grant Huffman scored 23 points in Davidson’s 84-61 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Wildcats have gone 7-3 at home. Davidson has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 4-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Davidson makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). VCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.5 points. Huffman is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Zeb Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

