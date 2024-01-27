Huff scores 19 in Chattanooga’s 90-62 win over Citadel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff had 19 points in Chattanooga’s 90-62 victory against Citadel on Saturday. Huff added three…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff had 19 points in Chattanooga’s 90-62 victory against Citadel on Saturday.

Huff added three steals for the Mocs (14-7, 6-2 Southern Conference). Sam Alexis scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jan Zidek had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Keynan Davis led the way for the Bulldogs (9-12, 1-7) with 18 points. Citadel also got 14 points from AJ Smith. In addition, Elijah Morgan had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

