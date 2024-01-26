Hubbard and Mississippi State host No. 8 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (16-3, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (16-3, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces the No. 8 Auburn Tigers after Josh Hubbard scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 79-70 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in home games. Mississippi State is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 5-1 in SEC play. Auburn is 16-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mississippi State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Auburn has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Johni Broome is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.