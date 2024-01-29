Howard visits Coppin State after Towns’ 21-point game

Howard Bison (8-13, 2-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-16, 1-3 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Howard Bison (8-13, 2-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-16, 1-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the Coppin State Eagles after Seth Towns scored 21 points in Howard’s 85-79 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles are 2-3 in home games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 56.4 points while shooting 37.5% from the field.

The Bison are 2-3 against conference opponents. Howard is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

Coppin State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Coppin State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

Towns is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

